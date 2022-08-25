Combined Shape Caption

These habits have been linked , to having a longer, happier life.1, Get screened regularly.The best time to see your physician is ... on a regular basis to build and establish that relationship so that your physician can get a baseline of your health, Dr. Leana Wen, CNN medical analyst, via CNN.2, Move your body.3, Maintain proper nutrition.4, Prioritize mental health.(Mental health is) such a neglected part of our overall health, but actually contributes a huge amount to overall health and well-being, Dr. Leana Wen, CNN medical analyst, via CNN.5, Get good quality sleep.6, Be mindful of drinking alcohol.7. , Avoid smoking.8. , Prioritize strong relationships.Studies show that having strong relationships is linked to better overall health