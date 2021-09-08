These Are the Reasons People Don’t Want to Return to the Office

These Are the Reasons PeopleDon’t Want to Return to the Office.If you’ve grown to love workingfrom home, you’re not alone. .A survey of more than 1,000 remote workers found that one in four people would prefer to stay fully remote.According to a survey of 2,000 U.S. adults workingfrom home, 42 percent intend to start job-hunting iftheir company wants them to return to the office. .Here are five real reasons that peopledon’t want to return to the office. .1. Having to deal with people who have differentCOVID-19 and cleanliness standards.2. Having to give up a customized and easily-accessible work-from-home setup.3. Having to deal with the extroverted behavior ofothers and feeling drained as a result.4. Feeling anxious about the possibility of facingharassment and hate crimes in the outside world. .5. Having to work in a space that isn’t disability-friendlyand would be detrimental to quality of life.