These are the most popular baby names in Atlanta

Nameberry revealed , Atlanta's, most popular baby names.Isla and Caleb , are Atlanta's most popular names for baby girls and boys.Atlanta shares five names each with Denver, San Francisco, and New York City.Luna, Ava, Atticus, Finn, and James , are shared between Atlanta and San Francisco for top baby names in common.Isla, Caleb, Hazel, Ivy, and Atticus, are shared between Atlanta and Denver for top baby names in common.Common Atlanta and New York City baby names are , Maeve, Luna, Ava, Atticus, and Finn.Atlantans love "A" names, Five top names start with A: Adeline, Ava, Atticus, Ace, and Ambrose