These 5 items will make life easier at work or home

Meal delivery service

If you love to cook and it relaxes you, then just skip this recommendation. If, however, you come home so tired you just grab fast food, or you sleep late and don’t have time to fix a good lunch, this might make your life not only easier but also healthier.

Meal kits are great time savers because you don’t have to shop for ingredients and do all the prep work. But even easier are services that deliver your food already prepared and ready for the microwave.

Freshly, for example, offers dozens of meal choices that need just 3 minutes in the microwave and they’re ready to eat. Doesn’t Protein-Packed Chicken Parm with Mozzarella & Garlicky Broccoli sound better than a bag of chips and a sandwich? Freshly currently has 40 dishes on its menu, and price depends on how many meals you order for the week.

Or try Sunbasket, which gives you the choice of ordering kits to prepare the meal yourself or Fresh & Ready meals that pop in the microwave. Sunbasket’s Spicy Southwestern turkey and sweet potato skillet is carb-conscious, dairy-free, gluten-free, paleo, soy-free, spicy and ready in 6 minutes.

Sleep mask with bluetooth speakers

Chances are your schedule differs from the rest of your household or apartment building. You might be trying to sleep in the middle of the day or while neighbors are doing yardwork.

Treat yourself to a sleep mask that has a built-in bluetooth headset. Block out that annoying sun and let your favorite sleep app lull you to dreamland without the annoyance of headphones. This model on Amazon.com even has a microphone, in case you want to answer that call asking you to come back to the hospital to cover someone’s shift.

Kitsch hair coils

If you’ve ever had to cut a rubber band out of your hair, you’ll appreciate these hair coils by Kitsch. They don’t pull, cause headaches or get tangled, even if you fall asleep with your hair still in a ponytail. And they’re not fabric, so they won’t absorb any fluids — from you or a patient. They also retain their shape, so even if you stretch one out, it will return to its original size after a few minutes. They come in a variety of colors to match your hair, so they’re practically invisible.

Water bottle

Some like it hot; some like it cold. However you like your beverage, the Yeti will keep it that way. Hydration is important for everyone, but as a nurse, you need to ensure you don’t become overly fatigued. The best way to do that is by drinking something you enjoy. But hot coffee left on at the nurse’s station for an hour isn’t going to be hot or tasty when you get back to it. And if the ice melts in your soda, it’s not going to have that same refreshing taste.

If you’re pinching pennies and can’t justify the cost of a Yeti, check out Walmart’s version, the Ozark Trail. It, too, comes in a variety of sizes and colors, but for a fraction of the Yeti’s price.

