3 reasons you need to cut back on carbonated drinks

Health | 48 minutes ago
By Nancy Clanton, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Carbonated beverages have been gaining in popularity for years. There are even machines so you can add your own fizz at home.

But are all those bubbles good for you?

“Well, for starters, if the drinks happen to also contain alcohol, sugar, or any other unhealthy ingredients, there’s a short answer: No,” the website Eat This, Not That wrote.

Here are three reasons Eat This, Not That says your drinks should be less sparkling.

Acid reflux

“Carbonated beverages cause gastric distension,” said Dr. Daniel Mausner, section head of gastroenterology at Mercy Medical Center in Rockville Center, N.Y. “And if your stomach is distended, this increases pressure on the esophageal sphincter, promoting reflux.”

Mausner told WebMD that people with heartburn may be wise to steer clear of sodas and other carbonated beverages.

Irritable bowel syndrome

In a study published in the World Journal of Gastroenterology, among the many diet recommendations for those with irritable bowel syndrome was avoiding carbonation.

“Water and other non-caffeinated drinks, for example, herbal teas, are recommended as a beverage for patients with IBS,” according to the study. “In contrast, carbonated water and other carbonated beverages should be avoided by IBS patients, because they may cause symptoms. One study reported more [gastrointestinal] symptoms from carbonated beverages among IBS patients compared with controls.”

Teeth

Although studies have found carbonated water to be no more harmful to teeth than regular water, getting your fizz from sugary drinks can be harmful.

“Sparkling water brands with added sugar can no longer be considered just sparkling water,” Mouth Healthy wrote. “They are a sugar-sweetened beverage, which can contribute to your risk of developing cavities. So remember — sparkling or not — plain water is always the best choice.”

