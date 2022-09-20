Combined Shape Caption

Therapist Shabree Rawls breaks silence.In a viral clip of Rawls agreeing with an article written by Psychology Today lead to her being fired - she finally speaks."Never once in my response to the article did I mention black men. I said men in general." said Rawls to the AJC.A plethora of pieces were written about her as to how she "hates the black community." ."My life's work is to serve the black community. I want to uplift them and am tired of black mediocrity," said Rawls.Despite the negative backlash her fan based tripled and she'll be releasing a podcast. ."This showed me I'm supposed to heal the masses." said Rawls