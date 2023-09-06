The trail was filled with good Samaritans on Prince the dog’s final hike

Every dog has its day and for golden retriever Prince, that was Aug. 20, the day of his final hike.

Mary Santana and her son, Bryan Santana, adopted Prince, now 10 (or 70 in dog years), as a puppy when Bryan was a senior in high school. Prince is a very friendly, affectionate dog, especially with Bryan. When he left for college, Prince would sleep in his empty room. When Bryan moved to Ohio for his first job after college, Prince moved with him. Bryan recently moved back to Georgia, and Prince is temporarily in his puppyhood home with Mary in Lawrenceville.

Mary and Bryan have always shared an active lifestyle, favoring outdoor time above all. They, along with Prince and Bryan’s girlfriend, met at Panther Creek Falls that August Saturday for a hike and picnic.

Credit: Courtesy of Cheryl Hite Credit: Courtesy of Cheryl Hite

Panther Creek Falls is a nearly nine-mile trail in Clarkesville, surrounded by a series of waterfalls and towering trees. It’s an intense trail to hike, especially during Georgia’s dog days of summer.

“Prince was fine in the beginning, but when he started to slow down, we gave him lots of breaks for rest and water and stopped for a longer stretch to have our picnic,” said Bryan, 27. “When we were done, Prince walked about 50 yards before he laid down. We knew he couldn’t go any farther on his own.”

Bryan’s first idea was to carry his 100-pound dog across his shoulders, but with more than 4 miles to traverse, that plan was short-lived. Next, he found a long, thick stick and took a hammock from his hiking backpack. They had Prince lay in the center of the hammock, then tied the ends of it to the ends of the stick. Mother and son, she in the back, he in the front, each put an end of the stick atop their shoulder and began to walk.

They hadn’t gotten far when their path intersected with that of Cheryl Hite, 66, of Ellijay, a member of S.A.F.E. (Stay Active Friends of Ellijay), a group that gathers to hike and kayak in North Georgia.

“I immediately recognized they needed help and stepped in,” said Hite. “I suggested we alter the hammock and use it as a sling under Prince’s belly to see if he could bear any weight, but he couldn’t. We put him back in the hammock and I took over carrying the back end of the stick, so Mary could walk by Prince.”

The walk was challenging. Bryan and Hite focused on synchronizing their steps so the dog wouldn’t swing in the hammock, and Bryan prepared Hite for the rocks and roots ahead. They would alternate shoulders, but they tried to keep moving, because it was too hard to stop.

After travelling about 40 minutes, a gentleman with a dog approached and offered to help.

“His dog was so well-trained,” said Hite. “He went straight to Prince, nose to nose, and calmed him. He walked by his side the rest of the way.”

As the group trudged on, rotating positions every so often, more people joined the effort to help Prince. Soon a group of 13 strangers surrounded Prince and the Santanas.

“It was so emotional to see more and more people come up and ask if they could help,” said Hite. “No one was asked to; they were just drawn toward the situation. These were people who spoke different languages, had different cultures, strangers of all ages from different walks of life who pitched in to help other strangers and their dog. It was beautiful.”

There were areas where the inclines were so steep, it was impossible to climb and carry the dog, so the group formed a chain and passed Prince down the line of people. They used the same tactic at multiple water crossings. They had to maneuver over big rocks, duck under tree limbs, and manage terrain that was slippery due to erosion.

A tear rolled down Bryan’s face as he observed everyone’s efforts.

“I was so moved,” said Bryan. “It’s amazing how people came together to help. We were united, not just physically, but emotionally, all for Prince.”

At one point, Bryan’s calf muscle cramped, and he collapsed. Hite gave Bryan mustard, pickle juice, and arnica, all emergency aides she keeps in her backpack for cramps.

After more than three hours, around 7:30 p.m., the rescue crew crossed the finish line. They were wet, muddy, dog-tired, and elated.

“We would’ve never gotten Prince out by sunset if not for all those people,” said Bryan, his gratitude palpable.

Before everyone went their separate ways, they gathered around Prince for a group photo. The Santanas expressed sincere thanks and took their beloved dog home to rest.

Going forward, Bryan said he plans to stock his backpack with even more supplies for emergency situations.

“I wish there was a way I could repay all the people who helped us,” said Bryan. “If nothing else, I’ll be ready to pay it forward.”

As for Prince, he is well. The Santanas followed up with their vet who instructed them to give electrolytes and prescribed arthritis medication. Prince has retired from hiking but is happy and spoiled with loads of love and attention, Bryan said.

“He’s lived up to his name. He’s a true prince.”