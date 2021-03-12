The power of steadfast convictions

At the time, any bystander would conclude that Lovejoy’s zeal was in vain. But they would be wrong, for his sacrifice deeply moved a young man standing in the crowd that witnessed Lovejoy’s martyrdom. The man had just been elected to the Illinois legislature. His name was Abraham Lincoln, and the rest — quite literally — is history.

Lovejoy’s example of uncompromised conviction against slavery planted a seed in President Lincoln’s heart that sprouted his unwavering commitment to the cause. We can only speculate how deeply witnessing Lovejoy’s death influenced young Lincoln. Still, I would not be surprised if that was the very moment that catapulted his lifelong commitment to abolition.

Lovejoy is in a long list of men and women whose strong convictions helped shape ideals and change history. But a conviction for conviction’s sake is not always positive, for beliefs are only good when built against a strong moral compass. Otherwise, they can bring destruction instead of goodness.

History proves the principle to be true. Just as many historical figures stood out and changed the world because they chose to stand firm by their convictions, many others dared to stand for wrong and destructive beliefs, wreaking havoc on their path. Think of Nero, Caligula, Attila, Hitler and Stalin — men who had the “courage” to live by their convictions but never passed them through the grid of morality, goodness and justice.

So, what is a child of God to do? In a world filled with moral relativism, how do we know that our convictions are right?

I believe there is only one way. We must pass them through the grid of what God says is right. And we don’t have to wonder. God left us Scriptures as a compass — a place where we can clearly define the standards by which to build our convictions.

In the fourth chapter of his letter to the Philippian church, the apostle Paul teaches his fellow believers the secret of living without anxiety and finding real joy. He ends his teaching by addressing the issue that starts the process that determines our emotions, as well as our beliefs: our thought life.

“Whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable — if anything is excellent or praiseworthy — think about such things.”

Paul nailed it. It is what we cultivate in our minds that shape our convictions. It is our minds that allow or disallow harmful feelings and desires to set in.

Elijah Lovejoy’s convictions stood firm against what was popular and tolerable. He so profoundly anchored his mind and heart in “whatever was true, noble, right and pure” that no crowd popularity would sway him from his life’s purpose.

His life example is noteworthy. The ripple effects of his unwavering faith changed the history of millions of Americans. He wasn’t tolerant or indifferent when facing evil. He did not sway from his wholesome convictions. And neither should we.

May it be a lesson to us all.

