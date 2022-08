Combined Shape Caption

The importance of, friendship In adulthood.The New York Times reports that friendship in the United States has been in decline for years. .This trend was accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic. .Thirty years ago, just 3% of Americans said in a Gallup poll they had no close friends.In 2021, a similar online poll saw that number increase to 12%. .Just one year into the pandemic, 12% of women and 8% of men between the ages of 30 and 49 said they had lost touch with a majority of their friends