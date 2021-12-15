The good and bad about superheroes' health and lifestyles

A group of researchers in Australia analyzed Marvel movies produced 2008-2021.They examined the superheroes' lifestyles to see how long they might live if they were like the rest of us.The Hulk, with a BMI of 120 and massive anger issues, concerned them most.Although Tony Stark's intelligence and extreme wealth were in his favor, we all know he died anyway.Black Panther is also intelligent and wealthy, and he lives in the best country in the world. He's also vegetarian, which is a bonus