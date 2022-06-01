Combined Shape Caption

The FDA Warns Against Storing Avocados in Water.TikTok snuck into our hearts and has over 1 billion active members. .While we love a good trend.. submerging avocados in water is dangerous. .The healthy fat that can make any food amazing is supposed to ripen on the counter and here's way..The FDA shares when submerging an avocado in water and in the fridge, bacteria and funguses multiply.Washing the avocado off after water storage does no good as the bacteria has most likely breached the skin.While the infamous TikTok trend continues to go viral, save yourself a trip to the ER and keep the avocados on the counter