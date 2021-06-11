The best outdoor concert venue in Georgia seats nearly 19,000

But the one TravelPulse considered the best is the 19,000-seat Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood.

“The corporate sponsorship of the name may change, but Lakewood is always the spot to catch excellent shows on a summer night in Atlanta. This year’s roster includes Kings of Leon, Chris Stapleton, Jason Aldean and KISS,” the website said.

Since it opened in 1989, the 75-acre venue has hosted acts including Nicki Minaj, Future, Hootie & The Blowfish, The Who and Depeche Mode. The latter even recorded a live record there. Acts such as Dave Matthews Band and Linkin Park have said it’s one of their favorite venues to play.

The venue, which has 7,000 covered seats and 12,000 lawn seats, has also hosted the Rockstar Energy Drink Disrupt Festival and Praise 102.5 FM’s Praise In The Park. It also hosted Freaknik’s one-day, family-friendly return in 2019.