The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Cup 2021 winners announced

Despite the changes area high schools have had to endure, they still had the opportunity to choose an individual selected by the school’s faculty and administration. The student is chosen as the best all-around senior by exemplifying academic excellence, leadership, community service and extra-curricular involvement.

Explore AJC Cup 2021

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution honors local high school seniors who have been selected for the aforementioned attributes each year. Much like last year, the school year looked different than it had before. But The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will still recognize 226 seniors with a trophy provided to local schools to present to each student.