The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Cup 2021 winners announced

The AJC Cup is continuing its long-standing tradition of honoring local high school seniors as the pandemic continues.
Despite the changes area high schools have had to endure, they still had the opportunity to choose an individual selected by the school’s faculty and administration. The student is chosen as the best all-around senior by exemplifying academic excellence, leadership, community service and extra-curricular involvement.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution honors local high school seniors who have been selected for the aforementioned attributes each year. Much like last year, the school year looked different than it had before. But The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will still recognize 226 seniors with a trophy provided to local schools to present to each student.
One of the oldest newspaper awards programs in the nation, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Cup has recognized high school graduates since 1927.
As has been the case in previous years, the 2021 AJC Cup includes graduates with a wide range of post-graduation goals.
Among them is Michael Claxton, a graduate of T.H.R.I.V.E. Christian Academy, who plans to enlist in the Army. Meanwhile, Frank McClarin High School’s Carmen January will explore entrepreneurship upon graduating.
During their high school career, many honorees have explored unique extracurricular activities.
Ashriitha G. Shanmugam co-founded Forsyth Central High School’s Multicultural Student Union. St. Pius X Catholic High School senior Francis Maloof spends his free time focusing on giving back. Co-chairing Breath of Hope Junior Board, which benefits the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, is just one of his volunteer positions. Amani Jones of Ola High School is one of the first three-time state champions in GHSA girls wrestling meet history.
Once again, there won’t be an in-person ceremony recognizing students in front of their peers this year. However, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will recognize each winner in the newspaper and on AJC.com.