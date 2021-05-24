The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Cup 2021 Ivy League attendees

Each year, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Cup honors one very special high school senior from a metro Atlanta school.
There won’t be an in-person ceremony this year, but students will still be presented with trophies from their respective schools.
In 2021, 11 area high school graduates plan to attend one of the eight Ivy Leagues, which are considered some of the most prestigious higher-learning institutions in the U.S. They are also known for their highly selective admissions processes.
See below for the 2021 AJC Cup honorees and learn more about them.
Credit: Provided
Leah Weiss, Lakeside High School — Brown University
Selected by teachers and staff for her history of academic excellence and student leadership, Leah founded the Lakeside Civic Engagement Club. “She is very passionate about her Jewish heritage and social justice,” teacher Suzannah Morgan wrote. Leah will major in political science, advocacy at Brown.
Credit: Provided
Reagen London, Newnan High School — Cornell University
Newnan High School lead counselor Pamela Lewis applauded Reagan’s outstanding skills in academics, athletics and leadership among others. “She has moral character and is truly one of the most authentic well-rounded students I have encountered in my career,” Lewis said. Reagen plans to study chemistry at Cornell.
Credit: Provided
Mohammed Fahim, Discovery High School — University of Pennsylvania
Nicknamed, Mo, the Lawrenceville resident’s school staff says he has greatly enriched Discovery High School by excelling in academics and engaging in several extracurricular activities. They include serving as a Georgia Secretary of State Student Ambassador and launching the Habitat for Humanity club. Mohammed will attend Penn and study economics with a concentration in finance and management.
Credit: Provided
Parker Smith, Dunwoody High School — Yale University or Harvard University
Parker is a scholar and participates in community services and many extra-curricular activities. He’s also earned many awards including the Georgia Junior Science & Humanities Observer Naval Science Award and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Taking the Pulse of the Planet Award. “He is an outgoing, sincere and dependable young man,” school counselor Deanna deRoux said. Parker will attend the Ivies Yale or Harvard. He’s also considering Duke. He is still deciding on the best fit but plans to major in science.
Credit: Provided
Ejike Jonathan Adele, Westminster ― Dartmouth College
A three-sport athlete, Ejike’s teachers describe him as diligent and courteous toward everyone. “His integrity and character are what made the Westminster Community select him to be on the Honor Council,” wrote school administrator Beth Downes. Ejike’s dependability was one of the reasons he was chosen as co-president for the Student Alumni Council and the Student Advisory Council. The Atlanta resident will attend Dartmouth and major in science.
Credit: Provided
Kaya Holmes, North Gwinnett High School — University of Pennsylvania
In addition to being a varsity cross country athlete and vice president to two school organizations, Kayla is also the founder of North Gwinnett High School’s Japanese Cultural Association. “She has a heart of gold ensuring everyone feels welcomed and connected within our community,” counselor Leslie Dendy said. “Her humility is inspiring and noteworthy.” Kayla plans to major in business management/administration at Penn.
Credit: Provided
Kaitlyn Garcia, King’s Ridge Christian School — Harvard University
“Katie Garcia is so much more than her vivacious personality: she is warm, open, and passionate with others, motivated and ambitious with her goals,” school counselor Tara Tenore wrote of the valedictorian.” Katie has pursued summer camps with the FBI and the Centers for Disease Control. When she attends Harvard, she plans to get on the pre-med track and major in molecular and cellular biology.
Credit: Provided
Madeline Maurer, Pope High School — University of Pennsylvania
Thanks to tackling a highly accelerated overall curriculum, Madeline is set to earn the highest GPA of any Pope student in the school’s history. She’s also participated in many volunteer experiences and the school’s cheer and golf programs. Chemical and biomolecular engineering will be Madeleine’s major when she attends Penn.
Credit: Provided
Madison R. Webb, Langston Hughes High School — Harvard University
Madison has participated in dual enrollment with Georgia Military College throughout her high school career. In addition to graduating the top 1% of her class, she also graduated with an associate’s degree a semester before obtaining her high school diploma. She was awarded the National Ron Brown Scholarship worth $40,000 over four years and is the first Black female to win one of Harvard’s summer debate tournaments. Madison will study government at Harvard.
Credit: Provided
Janice Nam, Northview High School — Harvard University
Described as a hardworking woman who cares for other people, Janice aims to improve her community through Student Council and Class Council, where she’s been president since freshman year. She’s also a student board member of City Hope Community, where she’s also a mentor to refugee children in Clarkston. She also is a violist for Hope Orchestra. When she attends Harvard, Janice will major in neuroscience or psychology.
Credit: Provided
Makena Gates, Creekview High School — Harvard University
Counselor Kristie Sikes says Makena is “an outstanding student-athlete, who sets a high standard and is well-liked by her peers and the faculty of Creekview HS.” Ranked in the top 5% of her class, Makena has been the Girls’ Cross Country State Champion three times and has been in many multi-sport events and triathlons around the world. She’s also been awarded as an AP Scholar with Distinction and a National Merit Commended Student. Makena is undecided on a major, but she’ll take her talents to Harvard University and join the cross country and track teams.