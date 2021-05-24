The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Cup 2021 Ivy League attendees

Leah Weiss, Lakeside High School — Brown University

Selected by teachers and staff for her history of academic excellence and student leadership, Leah founded the Lakeside Civic Engagement Club. “She is very passionate about her Jewish heritage and social justice,” teacher Suzannah Morgan wrote. Leah will major in political science, advocacy at Brown.

Reagen London's enthusiasm, high energy, and positive attitude are admired by her classmates, administrative staff, and community leaders. Credit: Provided Credit: Provided

Reagen London, Newnan High School — Cornell University

Newnan High School lead counselor Pamela Lewis applauded Reagan’s outstanding skills in academics, athletics and leadership among others. “She has moral character and is truly one of the most authentic well-rounded students I have encountered in my career,” Lewis said. Reagen plans to study chemistry at Cornell.

Mohammed Fahim helped to create Discovery High School's community garden and lead the initiative to raise money for Relay for Life. Credit: Provided Credit: Provided

Mohammed Fahim, Discovery High School — University of Pennsylvania

Nicknamed, Mo, the Lawrenceville resident’s school staff says he has greatly enriched Discovery High School by excelling in academics and engaging in several extracurricular activities. They include serving as a Georgia Secretary of State Student Ambassador and launching the Habitat for Humanity club. Mohammed will attend Penn and study economics with a concentration in finance and management.

Parker Smith is a valued member of our Georgia Student Ambassadors Program sponsored by the Office of the Secretary of State. Credit: Provided Credit: Provided

Parker Smith, Dunwoody High School — Yale University or Harvard University

Parker is a scholar and participates in community services and many extra-curricular activities. He’s also earned many awards including the Georgia Junior Science & Humanities Observer Naval Science Award and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Taking the Pulse of the Planet Award. “He is an outgoing, sincere and dependable young man,” school counselor Deanna deRoux said. Parker will attend the Ivies Yale or Harvard. He’s also considering Duke. He is still deciding on the best fit but plans to major in science.

Ejike Jonathan Adele is recognized on campus for his unassuming style, compassion and sense of humor. Credit: Provided Credit: Provided

Ejike Jonathan Adele, Westminster ― Dartmouth College

A three-sport athlete, Ejike’s teachers describe him as diligent and courteous toward everyone. “His integrity and character are what made the Westminster Community select him to be on the Honor Council,” wrote school administrator Beth Downes. Ejike’s dependability was one of the reasons he was chosen as co-president for the Student Alumni Council and the Student Advisory Council. The Atlanta resident will attend Dartmouth and major in science.

Kaya Holmes was born in New Jersey but lived in Japan until she was 6 years old. Her mother is Japanese and Kaya has made it a priority to be fluent in the language. Credit: Provided Credit: Provided

Kaya Holmes, North Gwinnett High School — University of Pennsylvania

In addition to being a varsity cross country athlete and vice president to two school organizations, Kayla is also the founder of North Gwinnett High School’s Japanese Cultural Association. “She has a heart of gold ensuring everyone feels welcomed and connected within our community,” counselor Leslie Dendy said. “Her humility is inspiring and noteworthy.” Kayla plans to major in business management/administration at Penn.

Kaitlyn Garcia is a strong encourager, speaks into situations with sensibility and humility, and leads by example, suiting her well as captain of the soccer team. Credit: Provided Credit: Provided

Kaitlyn Garcia, King’s Ridge Christian School — Harvard University

“Katie Garcia is so much more than her vivacious personality: she is warm, open, and passionate with others, motivated and ambitious with her goals,” school counselor Tara Tenore wrote of the valedictorian.” Katie has pursued summer camps with the FBI and the Centers for Disease Control. When she attends Harvard, she plans to get on the pre-med track and major in molecular and cellular biology.

Madeline Maurer's main focus as she progressed through high school was to encourage an environment at Pope that inspired success and celebrated academic achievement. Credit: Provided Credit: Provided

Madeline Maurer, Pope High School — University of Pennsylvania

Thanks to tackling a highly accelerated overall curriculum, Madeline is set to earn the highest GPA of any Pope student in the school’s history. She’s also participated in many volunteer experiences and the school’s cheer and golf programs. Chemical and biomolecular engineering will be Madeleine’s major when she attends Penn.

Madison R. Webb's school head counselor said, “Her mission has been —and will continue to be —to inspire others to overcome obstacles to achieve their goals." Credit: Provided Credit: Provided

Madison R. Webb, Langston Hughes High School — Harvard University

Madison has participated in dual enrollment with Georgia Military College throughout her high school career. In addition to graduating the top 1% of her class, she also graduated with an associate’s degree a semester before obtaining her high school diploma. She was awarded the National Ron Brown Scholarship worth $40,000 over four years and is the first Black female to win one of Harvard’s summer debate tournaments. Madison will study government at Harvard.

Janice Nam loves to hike and bake for her friends in her free time. Credit: Provided Credit: Provided

Janice Nam, Northview High School — Harvard University

Described as a hardworking woman who cares for other people, Janice aims to improve her community through Student Council and Class Council, where she’s been president since freshman year. She’s also a student board member of City Hope Community, where she’s also a mentor to refugee children in Clarkston. She also is a violist for Hope Orchestra. When she attends Harvard, Janice will major in neuroscience or psychology.

Makena Gates competed on the Junior Olympic Team and Team USA in Ecuador in the Junior Olympic Qualifier. Credit: Provided Credit: Provided

Makena Gates, Creekview High School — Harvard University

Counselor Kristie Sikes says Makena is “an outstanding student-athlete, who sets a high standard and is well-liked by her peers and the faculty of Creekview HS.” Ranked in the top 5% of her class, Makena has been the Girls’ Cross Country State Champion three times and has been in many multi-sport events and triathlons around the world. She’s also been awarded as an AP Scholar with Distinction and a National Merit Commended Student. Makena is undecided on a major, but she’ll take her talents to Harvard University and join the cross country and track teams.