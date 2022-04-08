ajc logo
The Artwork of Hedith Perdomo

The Artwork of Hedith Perdomo .Hedith Perdomo spends between 10 to 12 hours painting on a given day, which poses a significant challenge given her arthritis and physical restrictions.The grandmother, mother, widow, and artist was born in a small rural village called Facatativa, Colombia.In 2003, Perdomo began taking painting lessons with award-winning Venezuelan fine artist and sculptor Naty Valle.My paintings are my legacy as an artist. ... I want others to feel that when looking at my paintings, they can transport themselves to those places and feel joy, Hedith Perdomo to Reporter Newspapers for the AJC

