The 2022 International Cherry Blossom Festival in Macon will be March 18-27.Macon has more than 350,000 Yoshino cherry trees, which are in peak bloom for about 10 days each year.It holds the title of "Cherry Blossom Capital of the World.".The city's festival was started by Carolyn Crayton in 1982 to celebrate the principles of “love, beauty and international friendship.”.One highlight of the festival is the parade, but there will also be carnival rides, food trucks, pink pancakes and more