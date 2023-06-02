X

‘That ‘70s Show’ star Danny Masterson found guilty on 2 counts of rape

Life
By Zach Mentz, Cleveland.com
5 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES – Actor Danny Masterson of “That ‘70s Show” was found guilty on two counts of rape by a Los Angeles jury on Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles district attorney.

Masterson, 47, was convicted of forcibly raping two women in separate incidents in 2003, both of which occurred at his home.

ExploreActor Danny Masterson charged with raping 3 women

Jurors deliberated for more than six days, finding Masterson guilty on two counts but were deadlocked on a third charge stemming from an incident with another victim.

Masterson, who pleaded not guilty to the charges, was remanded into custody after being convicted. His sentencing date is scheduled for Aug. 4.

He is facing a sentence of up to 30 years to life in state prison, according to CNN.

“We want to express our gratitude to the three women who came forward and bravely shared their experiences. Their courage and strength have been an inspiration to us all,” LA District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement. “While we are disappointed that the jury did not convict on all counts, we respect their decision. The verdicts handed down by the jury in this case were undoubtedly a difficult one to reach and we thank the jurors for their service.

“We also recognize that preventing sexual assault is critical and we will continue to educate the public on the importance of consent, healthy relationships and bystander intervention. We believe that by working together, we can create a safer and more just society for all.”

Masterson starred as Steven Hyde on “That ‘70s Show,” which aired for 200 episodes across eight seasons from 1998 to 2006. He also has starred in Netflix’s “The Ranch,” and TBS’ “Men at Work.”

About the Author

Zach Mentz
Editors' Picks

Sen. Ossoff: $1.4M in funding for Atlanta’s civil, human rights museum2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Where do Georgia’s bats hang out when their habitats disappear?
2h ago

Credit: TNS

Georgia’s GOP convention is a clash over the party’s future
2h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Families at Cobb graduation split on whether new venue is needed
1h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Families at Cobb graduation split on whether new venue is needed
1h ago

$25K reward offered to find shooter who killed British scientist
1h ago
The Latest

MMA fighter captures gator outside Florida elementary school
27m ago
Can’t sleep in the summer heat? Try a cooling blanket
34m ago
Wild Georgia: Celebrate the state’s coast on World Oceans Day
2h ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Hundreds of CNN alum bid farewell to CNN Center
20m ago
‘Dawn chorus’ from songbirds brings joy at daybreak
Henry County high school headed to France D-Day commemoration
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top