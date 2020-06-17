‘That ’70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson charged with raping 3 women

The actor has repeatedly denied the allegations, Variety reported.

"Mr. Masterson is innocent, and we're confident that he will be exonerated when all the evidence finally comes to light and witnesses have the opportunity to testify," a lawyer for the actor told E! News. "Obviously, Mr. Masterson and his wife are in complete shock considering that these nearly 20-year-old allegations are suddenly resulting in charges being filed, but they and their family are comforted knowing that ultimately the truth will come out. The people who know Mr. Masterson know his character and know the allegations to be false."

If Masterson is convicted as charged, he could serve a possible maximum sentence of 45 years to life in state prison.

Masterson is known for his role in "That '70s Show." In December 2017, he was written out of the Netflix show "The Ranch" following increasing allegations of sexual misconduct. Masterson co-starred in the show with former "That '70s Show" co-star Ashton Kutcher.

E! News reported Masterson is in police custody on $3.3 million bail.

An arraignment was scheduled for Sept. 18.