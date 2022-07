Combined Shape Caption

This year, Teresa Sheffer is celebrating 35 years at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.I always knew I wanted to work at Children’s, Teresa Sheffer.When Sheffer was finally able to get pregnant, her co-workers, who knew about her struggles, created a banner letting her know.Early in her career, she said, nurses were able to take their patients to the zoo or to events around town.She advises new nurses to find their passion and just stick with it