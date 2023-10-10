Tell us about your go-to comfort food

Your favorite might be featured on our website later this month
1 hour ago
Comfort food is what you want when you’re tired or sick or missing home. It’s that dish that reminds you of family get-togethers, and it’s what you crave when you need a hug from the inside out.

For Jeff Foxworthy, it’s peach cobbler and ice cream from Paschal’s.

But for Falcons’ backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke, it’s queso. “My dad grew up making cheese dip, so I just fell in love with queso, so anytime there’s queso on the menu, I’m ordering it,” he told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for our Fall Dining Guide 2023.

ExploreMap: Atlanta's best comfort food

This season’s dining guide is all about comfort food. We not only showcase 50 of our favorite dishes — from the meatloaf at Georgia Diner to the mazamorra morada at Machu Picchu — but we also talked to Atlanta celebrities, chefs and AJC staff to see what they crave.

Now, we want to hear from you. What dish do you want most when you think of comfort food?

Send us an email with your name, a photo of your dish, and two to three paragraphs telling us why it’s your favorite. Was it something your mother always made? Or maybe you and your dad always had this meal on special occasions. It doesn’t matter why it brings you comfort.

Submissions can be sent to nancy.clanton@ajc.com. We’ll pick our favorites and share your stories later this month on ajc.com.

ExploreAJC staff share their favorite comfort foods

Nancy Clanton writes and edits stories of local interest about health, travel, events and entertainment. She also coordinates coverage and promotion of Pulse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine for nurses in the Southeast. A native of Knoxville and graduate of the University of Tennessee, she has worked at the AJC for 22 years.

Atlantans celebrate Krispy Kreme's long-awaited return to Midtown
