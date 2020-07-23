Teachers can get free school supplies through metro Atlanta program

As teachers prepare to navigate a school year unlike any other, a metro Atlanta program is showing support for educators by giving them free school supplies.
The Teacher-Reuse-Exchange program kicked off this week in Forsyth County. It gives teachers a chance to get school supplies for free and for folks to donate supplies.
“We provide free instructional materials to educators, donated by businesses, individuals and manufacturers as their unwanted by-products, rejects, over stocks and obsolete materials,” according to the program’s website.
The exchange program is open to all teachers in public, private and home schools in Forsyth County. Teachers interested in shopping must sign up for a time slot online in advance.
The pick up location at 763 Peachtree Parkway, Unit 4 in Cumming, is limited to 15 people at a time amid the coronavirus outbreak. It is limited to teachers only - no added helpers or kids will be able to shop in the space.
In order to shop at the exchange, educators must provide documentation proving their teacher status with something like a photo ID or a signed letter on school letterhead.
The materials from the exchange are intended for teaching purposes only, not resale. More information on the program can be found here.