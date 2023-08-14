Tackling kids’ mental health during back-to-school season

Sleep, family time and open conversations can help your child’s mental health
Life
By
28 minutes ago
X

School is back in session. And from back-to-school shopping and school ID photos, to getting used to a new schedule, kids have a lot on their plate.

When you add in the stresses of social media and school shooting drills, it’s important to equip your child with the tools necessary to succeed, especially when it comes to their mental health.

ExploreYou can now pre-order Kate McKinnon’s Weird Barbie from the ‘Barbie’ movie

“Just make sure that your child knows that they don’t need to worry alone, that you’re there for them,” advised Dr. Howard Y. Liu, M.D., an adult, child and adolescent psychiatrist, and chair of psychiatry at the University of Nebraska Medical Center on TODAY.

Encourage your child to become more vocal about their mental health worries and needs with these six strategies.

  • Talk about bullying, what to do if you see it, and what to do if you’re a victim of it.
  • Increase conversations about emotions and feelings.
  • Spend quality time together without screens.
  • Practice good sleeping and eating habits.
  • Introduce them to exercise (family walks at night to recap the day, for example).
  • Incorporate family mealtime.

“A lot of good research shows that family mealtime together is really an anchor,” Liu says. “It doesn’t matter what meal — it can be breakfast, lunch, a snack or dessert — doesn’t matter, but that time is actually really protective.”

ExploreMom warns of ‘margarita burn’ after toddler burned while eating outside

Oftentimes the start of the new school year brings stress from homework and the occasional struggle to make friends.

Here are a few signs of possible mental health distress to look out for in your kid:

  • Unexplained stomach aches and headaches
  • Less interested in school or leaving the house
  • Aggression, outbursts or extreme irritability
  • Change in eating habits from not eating to overindulging

“Many of these reactions only last for a short time, and are normal reactions to stressful events. If these reactions last for a prolonged period of time, the child may need specialist support,” said Unicef.com.

About the Author

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams is a writer, indie producer and director, and journalist for a variety of magazine outlets. Her career has lead her to create content for entertainment, sports, lifestyle, local breaking news and more.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Michael Blackshire

HAPPENING TODAY
Fulton DA expected to begin presenting Trump case2h ago

Credit: AJC File Photo

DOWNEY
DeKalb dress code reforms relieve students of needless stressor
2h ago

Credit: AP

THE JOLT
Hunter Biden visits Atlanta as federal investigation expands
1h ago

Credit: TNS

EXCLUSIVE
Ava Duvernay among speakers to grace TEDWomen stage in Atlanta
1h ago

Credit: TNS

EXCLUSIVE
Ava Duvernay among speakers to grace TEDWomen stage in Atlanta
1h ago

MONDAY’S WEATHER
Dangerous heat as feel-like temps to reach 110
1h ago
The Latest

Shanti Das celebrates hip-hop with new mental health podcast
Where can I find it: door restoration and grape Pop-Tarts
Is it heartburn or a heart attack? Know the difference
Featured

Credit: Michael Blackshire

Chick it out: 60 years of the Big Chicken and its architect’s 90th birthday
14h ago
Harassment of Atlanta poll workers could be subject of Trump indictments
Fulton Trump indictments: How we got here and what’s ahead
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top