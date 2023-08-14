Tackling kids’ mental health during back-to-school season

School is back in session. And from back-to-school shopping and school ID photos, to getting used to a new schedule, kids have a lot on their plate.

When you add in the stresses of social media and school shooting drills, it’s important to equip your child with the tools necessary to succeed, especially when it comes to their mental health.

“Just make sure that your child knows that they don’t need to worry alone, that you’re there for them,” advised Dr. Howard Y. Liu, M.D., an adult, child and adolescent psychiatrist, and chair of psychiatry at the University of Nebraska Medical Center on TODAY.

Encourage your child to become more vocal about their mental health worries and needs with these six strategies.

Talk about bullying, what to do if you see it, and what to do if you’re a victim of it.

Increase conversations about emotions and feelings.

Spend quality time together without screens.

Practice good sleeping and eating habits.

Introduce them to exercise (family walks at night to recap the day, for example).

Incorporate family mealtime.

“A lot of good research shows that family mealtime together is really an anchor,” Liu says. “It doesn’t matter what meal — it can be breakfast, lunch, a snack or dessert — doesn’t matter, but that time is actually really protective.”

Oftentimes the start of the new school year brings stress from homework and the occasional struggle to make friends.

Here are a few signs of possible mental health distress to look out for in your kid:

Unexplained stomach aches and headaches

Less interested in school or leaving the house

Aggression, outbursts or extreme irritability

Change in eating habits from not eating to overindulging

“Many of these reactions only last for a short time, and are normal reactions to stressful events. If these reactions last for a prolonged period of time, the child may need specialist support,” said Unicef.com.