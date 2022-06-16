Combined Shape Caption

Sugary drinks , linked to high risk of liver cancer, , new study finds.The study was conducted by researchers with several universities, including Harvard and the University of South Carolina.It was presented at the annual conference of the American Society for Nutrition in mid-June. .To conduct the study, researchers analyzed the health data of more than 90,000 women over the age of 50.The study looked at data from across 19 years.Analysts searched for patterns between drinking sugary beverages and liver cancer. .According to the analysis, .drinking just one sugary beverage a day equated to a 73% increase in the development of liver cancer.Those who drank more than one sugary beverage a day had a 78% higher risk of developing liver cancer.The daily sugary beverage drinkers were compared to those patients who drank fewer than four sugary beverages a month.According to the American Cancer Society, cases of cancer and cancer-related deaths in the U.S. are increasing.The World Cancer Research Fund International estimates that liver cancer is one of the most frequently diagnosed forms of the disease.The lead study author suggested in a press release that replacing sugary drinks may lower the risk of cancer.Replacing sugar-sweetened beverages with water, and non-sugar-sweetened coffee or tea could significantly lower liver cancer risk, Longgang Zhao, Lead Study Author University of South Carolina, via Insider.The authors also stated that more research is necessary to understand the link between sugary beverages and liver cancer