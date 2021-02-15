Study: Vitamin C, zinc don’t lessen COVID-19 symptoms or duration

For the study, participants were asked to track their illness daily based on symptoms. They also filled out a questionnaire at the beginning of the study and every week to determine if they were hospitalized or experienced adverse effects of the supplements.

The researchers set a primary end point at “the number of days required to reach a 50% reduction in symptom severity score from peak symptom score.”

However, an operational and safety monitoring board within the Cleveland Clinic recommended stopping the study for futility. The futility criteria was met for the three active treatment groups compared with the usual care group. Data on the 214 participants enrolled at the time of study termination are the final data for this study.

The study was published Friday in JAMA Network Open.