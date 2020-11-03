Study: Osteoporosis treatments could reduce incidence of COVID-19

Specialists at Hospital del Mar noticed the low incidence of the coronavirus in some of their patients. They studied the different treatments and the evolution of rheumatology patients with non-inflammatory diseases and their relation to infection by SARS-CoV-2, their evolution, need for hospitalization and mortality.

“The study suggests that some of these treatments may protect patients against infection by COVID-19, although further studies still need to be conducted on more patients to prove it,” said Dr. Josep Blanch-Rubio, head of rheumatology and a researcher with the Cell Research on Inflammation and Cartilage research group at Hospital del Mar-IMIM.

Two other treatments were also found to have an effect on COVID-19, but only one of them was positive.

The results indicated the antidepressant duloxetine may also have a positive effect in reducing the incidence of COVID-19. Conversely, a commonly used painkiller, pregabalin, seemed to have a tendency to increase the incidence of the disease.

Dr. Alba Gurt, a physician at the Vila Olímpica CAP of the Pere Virgili Health Park, points out that “the data from the study would indicate that the antiosteoporotic treatments and duloxetine administered to our primary care patients are safe against infection by COVID-19 and could even reduce its incidence. However, studies with a higher number of patients are required to verify this.”