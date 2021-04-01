Study links couch potato lifestyles to 8% of deaths worldwide

The researchers “relied on the evidence presented by the US 2018 Physical Activity Guidelines Advisory Committee. Based on exhaustive literature searches, the committee reported that there was strong evidence that physical inactivity was associated with increased risk of all-cause mortality, cardiovascular disease mortality and incidence of coronary heart disease, stroke, hypertension, type 2 diabetes, several cancers (bladder, breast, colon, endometrial, oesophageal, gastric, renal), dementia and depression,” they wrote.

The team of doctors from the United States and Canada analyzed 2016 data from 168 countries. According to their findings, 2% of high blood pressure cases and more than 8% of dementia cases could be attributed to physical inactivity.