How tobacco-like warning labels can limit sugary drink consumption

“Warning: Drinking beverages with added sugar(s) contributes to type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and tooth decay,” the label read.

Control sites were established at two other cafeterias on campus, which were far away from the cafeteria with the warning labels. The control sites displayed no warning labels.

Before and after the warning labels were posted, almost 1,000 students were emailed asking to participate in surveys with no explicit mention of sugar-sweetened beverages. Following the completion of the survey, participants were given a $10 gift card.

Students reduced consumption of sugar-sweetened drinks by 18.5% at the intervention site compared to a 4.7% decrease in consumption at the control sites. Additionally, student consumption of 100% juice drinks was down by 21% at the warning label cafeteria, despite juices not being labeled as sugar-sweetened drinks.

“The results of this study indicate that warning labels may be effective tools for reducing consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages, particularly beverages such as sweetened teas, pink lemonade and chocolate milk for which the sugar content is not immediately obvious or well known,” said Cindy Leung, assistant professor of Nutritional Sciences at the University of Michigan School of Public Health and lead author of the study.

Added study co-author Julia Wolfson, assistant professor of Health Management and Policy at the U-M School of Public Health, “sugar-sweetened beverages remain ubiquitous in retail and cafeteria settings.

“As we explore avenues to promote healthy food and beverage choices, warning labels are a potential tool to reduce their consumption that should be tested in other populations and other settings,” she said.