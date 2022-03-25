Study finds microplastics in human bloo

The world’s first study to look for plastics in human blood detected particles in 77% of participants. .PET plastic is most often used to produce drinks bottles, food packaging and clothing.It was found to be the most prevalent form of plastic in the human bloodstream.Study authors said plastic particles can enter the body from the air, in addition to food and drink.Polystyrene, which is used to make a wide variety of household products, was the second most common plastic found in the blood samples