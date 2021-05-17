Study explains rare COVID-19 response in children

They found the MIS-C kids had high levels of alarmins — molecules that make up part of the innate immune system that is mobilized to respond to infections. Other research findings have suggested that a child’s innate immune system response might be stronger than an adult’s, which is one explanation for why children generally have milder symptoms.

“Innate immunity may be more active in children who are infected with virus,” Lucas said. “But on the flip side, in rare cases it may get too revved up and contribute to this inflammatory disease.”

The MIS-C patients were also found to have an increase of certain adaptive immune responses, which are defenses to combat specific pathogens — such as the virus causing COVID-19 — and that typically confer immunological memory. But instead of being protective, the responses produced in these kids appear to attack a variety of host tissues, a hallmark of autoimmune diseases.

Lucas said the initial immune response in these rare cases triggers an event that damages healthy tissue, which in turn makes the tissue more susceptible to attack by autoantibodies.

In the meantime, Lucas said, her team’s findings could help in the diagnosis and early treatment options of children at high risk of the disorder.