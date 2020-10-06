CDC: COVID-19 complication seen in kids is now found in adults

Explore Age guidelines for children to wear face masks

The 16 people studied by the CDC ranged in age from 21 to 50; nine were women. Five were reported as Hispanic, nine as African American, one as Asian and one as a United Kingdom–born man of African ethnicity. Nine patients had no reported underlying medical conditions; six were obese; one had poorly controlled diabetes mellitus type 2; two had hypertension; and one had obstructive sleep apnea. Eight patients had documented respiratory illness before developing symptoms of MIS-A.

Ten patients required intensive care, and two patients died, the CDC reported.

Another similarity to MIS-C and COVID-19, the CDC found, was that MIS-A disproportionately affects minorities.

“All but one of the patients with MIS-A described in this report belonged to racial or ethnic minority groups. Long-standing health and social inequities have resulted in increased risk for infection and severe outcomes from COVID-19 in communities of color,” the CDC report states. “MIS-C has also been reported disproportionately in these communities. Because patients described in this review represent a convenience sample from a small number of jurisdictions, conclusions cannot be made regarding the true burden or determinants of MIS-A in different groups; further research is needed.”

The CDC’s conclusion is not only the need for more research, but also that “the recognition of MIS-A reinforces the need for prevention efforts to limit spread of SARS-CoV-2.”