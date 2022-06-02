Combined Shape Caption

‘Star Wars’ Stands by Casting Moses Ingram Amid Racist Remarks.When ‘Star Wars’ announced their cast for ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ snagging ‘Queens Gambit’ actress Moses Ingram to portray Reva.While many showed support, others weren't so happy.Ingram received racist remarks and even death threats."We are proud to welcome Moses Ingram to the Star Wars family and excited for Reva’s story to unfold. If anyone intends to make her feel in any way unwelcome, we have only one thing to say: we resist." - Star Wars.This is not new for the franchise fans to act in a racist way towards casting...John Boyega... Kelly Marie Tran also faced the same fate with 'Star Wars' fans.As the franchise continues to unapologetically diversify, they will continue to stand up for their talent.