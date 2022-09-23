Standing for the right to worship

The movement originated at San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge when, in July 2020, Feucht invited friends through text and social media to meet by the landmark for an outdoor worship service after the prohibition was issued.

Feucht’s extensive travels as a missionary to several countries have given him first-hand experiences with religious oppression. Newsom’s attempt to prohibit expressions of worship reminded him of these experiences and what he has consistently heard from friends who fled from dictatorship and communist governments. “My friends say that the church is the first thing they vow to silence,” he said during our interview.

Indeed, it is a known fact that one of the main agendas in dictatorships, communist and socialistic governments is to replace God in the lives of the people, thus rendering government the only “entity” where one can find help and guidance.

The documentary is as eye-opening as it is controversial. Feucht’s opposition came from every angle: from radical social groups to leaders in the faith community, from close friends and family to government officials.

The leader never imagined that what began with his firm spiritual conviction and desire to stand by his constitutional right to worship would start a widespread movement, leading him to 150 cities, where thousands of worshippers gathered for revival.

Whether or not you agree with the timing of Feucht’s movement, there is no question, as one watches the documentary, that a fire ignited in the hearts of those who came to worship in each city.

As for me, I side with Supreme Court Justice Gorsuch’s opinion: “(…) if Hollywood may host a studio audience or film a singing competition while not a single soul may enter California’s churches, synagogues, and mosques, something has gone seriously awry.”

Indeed, when it comes to our civil liberties in America, it does not matter what religion one affiliates with — we must protect our right to worship at all costs. For if we ever silence the church, we forfeit one of freedom’s most fundamental rights — one which was carefully, deliberately, and, I firmly believe, providentially crafted in our Constitution.

Let us stand. Let us worship.

Find out more about the documentary on www.superspreaderfilm.com. Listen to the interview with Sean Feucht on the podcast God-Sized Stories with Patricia Holbrook, available on all platforms and also on YouTube.

