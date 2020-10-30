Standard guidance issued on safe exercise for diabetes patients

“This guidance is a landmark agreement which could end up making a real difference to people with Type 1 diabetes," Bracken said. “It is built on years of research into the strengths and limits of modern glucose monitoring devices. On the basis of that evidence, we can now recommend how to safely use these devices and support people with type 1 diabetes. It will help them to obtain the health benefits of exercise, whilst minimizing wide fluctuations in their blood glucose level.”

Explore 5 ways people with diabetes can manage their blood sugar

Type 1 diabetes is not curable, but exercise is among the ways patients of all ages can manage the disease.

Yet it can be hard to predict the blood sugar response as exercise sometimes raises the risk of falling blood sugar levels and hypoglycemia occurs. Other times, it causes blood sugar to build. As a result, glucose levels must be watched closely.

Hypoglycemia can lead to dizziness, disorientation, anxiety and other symptoms. The fear of it is a main reason why people with diabetes are hesitant to incorporate exercise into daily life, according to the press release.