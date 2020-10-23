Evidence suggests coffee, green tea might reduce risk of death in diabetes patients

Explore Study suggests drinking tea may make you live longer

Dr. Minisha Sood, an endocrinologist at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City, who wasn’t involved in the study, but is familiar with the findings, told HealthDay News that the “positive effects of green tea are not specific to people with diabetes."

“It has been shown in multiple population studies that people in Japan who consume significant amounts of green tea experience a lower mortality rate from all causes and cardiovascular disease,” she said.

Sood also noted that since the study focused on the Japanese population, its findings may not apply to people in the U.S. She said the quality of the green tea and the Japanese population may be different.

“It is also important to be cautious when interpreting the findings of this study because this group of patients was, on average, non-obese patients with controlled blood pressure,” she said.

Researchers acknowledged the study’s limitations, which included possible errors related to recall and no collection about details relating to factors that could have influenced the results. They include education level and household income.

“Higher educational or income levels may be associated with greater coffee consumption; they may also be related to lower mortality risk," the authors said.