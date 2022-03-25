Spring reminds: There’s an end to every trial

I can’t compare other people’s sufferings with mine, but I’ve certainly had my share of troubles. I’ve gone through many health problems, including cancer. We lost a loved one in a tragic accident. I experienced deep emptiness and loneliness following my separation from family and friends when I moved to America over two decades ago. We lost a lot of money in a business venture and faced unemployment twice in the years we’ve been married.

Life has certainly not always been a bed of roses without thorns. But as I look past each trouble I’ve faced, this fact stands out, more significant than anything I’ve ever endured: “Weeping may last for a night, but joy comes in the morning.” This truth, extracted from one of King David’s psalms, has been repeatedly tested and proven in my life. God has always provided me with the grace needed to pass each test — if only I would choose to look up to him instead of fixing my eyes on my difficult, however fleeting circumstances.

As I watch the tree in my front yard blooming this early spring, I am again reminded of God’s faithfulness through the difficult seasons of my life. I am reminded that every winter of the soul has a purpose and that it also has an end.

It is through suffering that our character becomes stronger, and it is through watching God’s enduring presence in the most challenging days that our faith has the opportunity to grow.

Above all, the end of a long winter reminds me to trust that the sorrows of each long trial are but a shadow compared to the beauty and strength that God will bring forth in our character as we anchor our hearts in his promises and as we trust that spring will certainly come, even in our darkest and coldest days.

Patricia Holbrook is a columnist, author, blogger, podcaster and international speaker. Visit her website www.soaringwithHim.com. Subscribe to her podcast God-Sized Stories. For speaking engagements and comments, email pholbrook@soaringwithHim.com.