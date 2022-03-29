Spring Cleaning Benefits Mental Health, Here’s How to Get Started.As we’ve spent the past two years cooped up indoors, this year’s spring cleaning isn't just about appearances... Cleaning is a form of physical activity which can work wonders for your mental health.When we're active the brain releases dopamine aka the happy hormone- which is proven to help boost moods.Here's how to make spring cleaning fun and not a chore.Make a list and set goals.Take your time, don't rush the process.Label your items.Figure out what to store, toss or donate.Spring cleaning does make your home look amazing, but most importantly, it’s another way to put yourself first