Spanx founder gifts employees, 2 first-class plane tickets and $10K.Sara Blakely, founder and CEO of Spanx, signed a billion-dollar deal last week with Blackstone.In a video posted to Blakely's Instagram, she is seen celebrating with employees.When I started the company in Virginia Highlands on the whiteboard in my room, I wrote a goal down. I said that this company will one day be worth $20 million dollars, Sara Blakely.After a heartwarming speech, Blakely then surprised her employees with a gift."I have bought each one of you two first-class tickets to anywhere in the world.".You know, if you go on a trip, you might want to go out to a really nice dinner. You might want to go out to a really nice hotel. So, with everybody’s two first-class tickets to anywhere in the world, you are each getting $10,000, Sara Blakely.In 2000, she started Spanx in Atlanta with $5,000 in her savings