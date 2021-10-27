ajc logo
X

Spanx founder gifts employees

Caption
Spanx founder gifts employees, 2 first-class plane tickets and $10K.Sara Blakely, founder and CEO of Spanx, signed a billion-dollar deal last week with Blackstone.In a video posted to Blakely's Instagram, she is seen celebrating with employees.When I started the company in Virginia Highlands on the whiteboard in my room, I wrote a goal down. I said that this company will one day be worth $20 million dollars, Sara Blakely.After a heartwarming speech, Blakely then surprised her employees with a gift."I have bought each one of you two first-class tickets to anywhere in the world.".You know, if you go on a trip, you might want to go out to a really nice dinner. You might want to go out to a really nice hotel. So, with everybody’s two first-class tickets to anywhere in the world, you are each getting $10,000, Sara Blakely.In 2000, she started Spanx in Atlanta with $5,000 in her savings

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top