Soon you can get your Chipotle burrito fix without leaving your car

You already can get your Chipolte order delivered to you, but now you’ll be able to grab it while you’re out and about without having to enter the restaurant.
The fast-casual chain announced Thursday that it’s testing a new curbside pickup option where customers can use the app to have burrito bowls, tacos, salads and more delivered to their vehicles.
“As our digital business evolves, we are continuing to explore ways to remove friction and increase access to our real food,” chief technology officer Curt Garner said in a Jan. 28 press release. “Chipotle Carside unlocks a new, highly convenient pickup experience for guests from our restaurants’ parking lots.”
Here’s how it works.
At participating restaurants, customers can choose to get their meals via the “Carside pickup” option in the official app. Once the order is confirmed, they’ll see the following instructions:
- Head to the restaurant
- Park in a spot as close as possible to the restaurant
- Open the Chipotle app and tap the “I’m Here” button
- A Chipotle team member will bring your order to the car
Customers can also choose their vehicle type, color and make.
Carside pickup is being tested in 29 California restaurants and there are plans for a national roll-out later in 2021.
This is the latest ordering innovation that Chipotle has come out with in the past year. Others include the restaurant’s drive-thru lanes called Chipotlanes, which offer digital order pickup, and the option to order through Facebook Messenger.