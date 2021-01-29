Soon you can get your Chipotle burrito fix without leaving your car

The fast-casual chain announced Thursday that it’s testing a new curbside pickup option where customers can use the app to have burrito bowls, tacos, salads and more delivered to their vehicles.

“As our digital business evolves, we are continuing to explore ways to remove friction and increase access to our real food,” chief technology officer Curt Garner said in a Jan. 28 press release. “Chipotle Carside unlocks a new, highly convenient pickup experience for guests from our restaurants’ parking lots.”