Some early genealogy publications omitted information deemed unsavory

Recently, I was studying a 1966 publication of court minutes from Orange County, North Carolina. In analyzing it, I realized the editor of this well-abstracted book chose to omit references to bastardy bonds — that is, those documents that name the father of children whose parents were not married — and the names of the women who bore the children out of wedlock.

Others have reported that, when trying to search for occupations in the census on Ancestry.com, they noted some “unsavory” occupations, such as prostitute, were omitted from the search options. African American genealogists have long been aware that Black people were left out of the abstracts or indexes to some early published census reports. Many publishers of abstracts of deeds left out the names of slaves, thus making those people anonymous.