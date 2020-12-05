Smiling might make a vaccination shot hurt less, researchers say

A “sincere smile … can reduce the pain of a needle injection by as much as 40 percent,” the researchers wrote. If you can’t find your smile while getting punctured with a needle, they say, a grimace works just as well.

“When facing distress or pleasure, humans make remarkably similar facial expressions that involve activation of the eye muscles, lifting of the cheeks and baring of the teeth,” principal investigator Sarah Pressman, UCI professor of psychological science, said in a university news release. “We found that these movements, as opposed to a neutral expression, are beneficial in reducing discomfort and stress.”