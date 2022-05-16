ajc logo
Sisters work side by side as Northside nurses

Jenny and Amy Tortoriello (now Jenny Andris) now work together at the place where they met.That place is labor and delivery at Northside Hospital, where Amy was born when Jenny was 9.Both were inspired by the Northside nurses who cared for their mom when she had breast cancer.Andris has been a nurse at Northside for 10 years, working in labor and delivery.And now Tortoriello, a senior nursing student at Georgia Southern, is joining her sister as part of the extern program.The sisters say working together at Northside is a dream come true

