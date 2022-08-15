BreakingNews
College Football Playoff title game returning to Atlanta
Signs That Your Work Environment Is Toxic

Signs That Your Work , Environment Is Toxic.As labor unionization and employees quitting their jobs has trended upwards, it's clear that workers have had enough of toxic work environments.Studies have shown a toxic workplace can result in stressed-out, burned-outand depressed employees.Many times employees can bring that stress home to their families, and it's something that impacts their day-to-day life even when they're not at work. , Alisha Powell, therapist, via CNN.According to CNN, this is what constitutes a toxic workplace.It's any workplace that makes you feel uncomfortable. , Dr. Kristen Fuller, medical reviewer, via CNN.Anything that makes you feel like you can't ask for the things you need and that you're not supported. , Dr. Kristen Fuller, medical reviewer, via CNN.Experts say if you feel stuck, you are likely in a toxic work environment.Many times with a toxic workplace, people are not given opportunities to move forward or to get promotions. , Dr. Kristen Fuller, medical reviewer, via CNN.Another telltale sign of a toxic workplace is micromanagement.If you're being micromanaged, you're more likely to believe that your job doesn't necessarily have your best interest at heart ... , Alisha Powell, therapist, via CNN.If you think you're in a toxic work environment, experts say it could be time to find a new job.You can do all the coping mechanisms to deal with it, but I don't think you should be dealing with it. , Alisha Powell, therapist, via CNN.I think you should get out of it. , Alisha Powell, therapist, via CNN

