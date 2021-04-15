Sign up for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s free, virtual Aging in Atlanta events

Curious about how you can manage your physical and mental health? The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Aging in Atlanta event series will feature two free, virtual seminars to help you maximize life over 65.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has spent eight seasons bringing the Aging in Atlanta event series to you live and in-person. The sixth year of the event launches Wednesday, April 28 with the first free, online seminar for this year. Then, a second one will follow on Wednesday, May 19.
You can join the exclusive events, which will broadcast from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Facebook and YouTube.
Within the past year, we’ve seen progress toward a return to normalcy. This year’s discussion will cover activities we can’t wait to get back to doing along with new habits, skills and positive takeaways from 2020.
Kroger is the presenting sponsor and Wellstar Health System is also a sponsor.
Physicians from Wellstar will offer advice on how you can manage your mental and physical health. Topics discussed will include estate planning, navigating Medicare, organizing your home and more.
Also, be sure to catch our special sections in the Sunday paper on April 18, May 2, May 16 and June 6.
Visit www.ajc.com/agingevents to RSVP. When you register, you’ll be entered to win a $50 Kroger gift card. Once you sign up, we encourage you to submit questions on the aforementioned topics for the expert panel to address.
DETAILS
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Aging in Atlanta Virtual Event Series - Spring 2021
4 p.m.-5 p.m.
Wednesday, April 28, and Wednesday, May 19 on Facebook and YouTube