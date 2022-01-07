Hamburger icon
‘Sic ‘em!’ in style: Cheer on the Dawgs with these YETI products

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
41 minutes ago

Bulldog fans, are you fired up yet? It’s been 42 years since the last time your Georgia Bulldogs won a national title, but that streak could end soon.

On Monday, the Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide will meet for the second time this season, this time for the college football national championship. And while Alabama won the first meeting in the SEC championship game 41-24, all signs point to a much closer game this time around. Which can only mean one thing: Your energy matters.

Whether you are at the 50-yard line at Lucas Oil Stadium, or in the backyard grilling with friends, all of Georgia Bulldogs nation will need you to channel that tailgating spirit and raise our collective energy on game day. So whip out the face-paint, set up your like corn hole boards and most importantly, chug (or sip) your drink of choice in style because it’s trophy time.

Thankfully, YETI’s Georgia-inspired line of sleek tumblers is stocked and ready to get your blood pumping for the Dawgs.

They’ve got mugs, bottle chugs and even lowball tumblers for those who like whisky on ice. And like all things YETI, they will keep your drinks as warm, or as cold as you could ever hope, for the entirety of game day. That’s because they are constructed from stainless steel with double-wall vacuum insulation.

Take your food, beverage and Bulldog spirit to the extreme with a Georgia YETI cooler — perfect for your tailgate, cookout or road trip needs. The cooler, which is available in multiple sizes, features built-in molded tie-down slots, easy-to-carry handles and a freezer-quality gasket that blocks out the heat and locks in the cold (or vice-versa). Buy it here.

These Georgia-inspired Yeti items also make great and lasting gifts that’ll keep on giving, even when the season is over.

So what are you waiting for? Purchase your Georgia-themed YETI gear today and get ready to “sic ‘em!” in style.

About the Author

Avery Newmark writes and produces stories about health, travel, lifestyle and entertainment. She also coordinates coverage and promotion of Private Quarters, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's real estate and interior design section. A native of Atlanta, she enjoys film photography and live music in her free time.

