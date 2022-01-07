‘Sic ‘em!’ in style: Cheer on the Dawgs with these YETI products

On Monday, the Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide will meet for the second time this season, this time for the college football national championship. And while Alabama won the first meeting in the SEC championship game 41-24, all signs point to a much closer game this time around. Which can only mean one thing: Your energy matters.

Whether you are at the 50-yard line at Lucas Oil Stadium, or in the backyard grilling with friends, all of Georgia Bulldogs nation will need you to channel that tailgating spirit and raise our collective energy on game day. So whip out the face-paint, set up your like corn hole boards and most importantly, chug (or sip) your drink of choice in style because it’s trophy time.