Showing our love for suffering people

After the meal, Jesus asks Peter a somewhat startling question: “Do you love me more than these?” Peter replies, “Yes, Lord, you know that I love you.” Christ replies with a command: “Feed my lambs.”

When the question is repeated, Peter again professes his love, and Christ says, “Tend my sheep.” When Peter hears, “Do you love me?” a third time, he gets distressed: “Lord, you know everything; you know that I love you!” The command now is “Feed my sheep.”

When Jesus was arrested, Peter had three times vehemently denied knowing him — “I tell you, I don’t know the man!” — and afterward wept bitterly, when he realized what he’d done. Now Jesus shows forgiveness by letting him express his love, while also revealing Peter’s mission as head of the church.

Christ called himself the Good Shepherd, whose flocks followed him because they recognized his loving voice. He told his disciples that when they provided for hungry, naked, suffering people, they were ministering to him. “Whatever you do to the least of these my little ones, you have done unto me.”

Taking care of people became the central task of Christianity throughout the ages, and includes clothing, feeding and housing the poor, and nurturing the weak and little ones in the world. From this mission came hospitals, leper colonies, orphanages, homes for cancer and AIDS victims, and hospices.

Mother Teresa followed the mission by opening homes for the sick, destitute and dying. She said simply, “Jesus came into the world for one purpose: He came to give us the good news that God loves us. He wants us to love one another as he loves each one of us.”

Today, God still asks us, “Do you love me?” My prayer is that we will answer yes by helping the suffering people in our lives.

