Searching for your Irish roots? Start at home

For Northern Ireland, he has found the Belfast News-Letter, which is on Ancestry.com.

The Public Records Office (PRO) in Belfast and the Linen Hall Library there were both great places to research. For one client, he found a member of the Association of Professional Genealogists, who was from Ireland, to help.

So check those out if you are planning to research your Irish heritage, or explore the many other websites available.

Irish DNA, now what?

My own DNA at Ancestry.com shows I’m 8% Irish. But my Irish heritage does not show up that specifically at the other major DNA sites. So, how valid is it? All DNA ethnic percentages have to be taken with a grain of salt as you research your family tree. These percentages are just guesses based on that company’s reference population.

Eleven best Irish websites

