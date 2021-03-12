Searching for your Irish roots? Start at home

Every year, when St. Patrick’s Day rolls around, the nation’s attention turns to the large number of citizens with Irish heritage.
But, before you book a ticket to Ireland to begin your genealogy research, you need to do some homework. I asked a local professional genealogist for a few tips. He’s done research for people with Irish ancestry and has been to Ireland to do research himself.
Definitely before getting on a plane, you should gather as much information as you can here on your family. When doing that, much depends on whether your roots are from Northern Ireland or the Republic of Ireland.
A fire in 1922 at the Public Records Office in Dublin caused the loss of many records. Go to irish-genealogy-toolkit.com to learn what is left and how to use it.
It’s also worth it to check the National Library in Dublin for records.
For Northern Ireland, he has found the Belfast News-Letter, which is on Ancestry.com.
The Public Records Office (PRO) in Belfast and the Linen Hall Library there were both great places to research. For one client, he found a member of the Association of Professional Genealogists, who was from Ireland, to help.
So check those out if you are planning to research your Irish heritage, or explore the many other websites available.
Irish DNA, now what?
My own DNA at Ancestry.com shows I’m 8% Irish. But my Irish heritage does not show up that specifically at the other major DNA sites. So, how valid is it? All DNA ethnic percentages have to be taken with a grain of salt as you research your family tree. These percentages are just guesses based on that company’s reference population.
Eleven best Irish websites
To find other options for your research, search the exact phrase, “11 Best Websites for Researching Irish Ancestors.”
Contact Kenneth H. Thomas Jr., P.O. Box 901, Decatur, Ga., 30031 or kenthomasongenealogy.com.