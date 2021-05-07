Scottish genealogy subject of new book

He begins with major archives and their websites like scotlandspeople.gov.uk as well as the various regional archives. A chapter on churches covers all the major religions and their record sources. He includes 80 pages of sources created in the last 200 years that can help genealogists. Many of his books cover Scots who have migrated to other lands, and the chapter on emigration briefly covers each area. This book is a gold mine of where to find information.

The author expects you to know how to gather the basics from your family’s story and using this book, dig further. Dobson is the world’s expert on Scottish genealogy, so this book is a must. This 157-page, softcover book is $25.95 plus shipping from the Genealogical Publishing Company of Baltimore at genealogical.com or 800-296-6687. The company publishes dozens of his other books and series such as “Scots-Irish Links, 1575-1725, Part Ten” which list Scotsmen in Ireland with sources. Check out Dobson’s works at genealogical libraries to see his many other volumes.