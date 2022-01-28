Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Scientists say ‘mono’ virus can trigger multiple sclerosis in some people

caption arrowCaption
Christina Applegate , Reveals Multiple Sclerosis, Diagnosis.Applegate, 49, took to Twitter in the early hours of Aug. 10 to share the news.Multiple sclerosis, often called MS, is an autoimmune disease that affects the central nervous system.MS causes a person's immune system to attack its own healthy cells, which can be disabling.There is no cure for MS, but symptoms can be managed.According to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, over 2.3 million people have been diagnosed with MS globally.According to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, over 2.3 million people have been diagnosed with MS globally.and nearly 1 million people over the age of 18 have been diagnosed with the autoimmune disease in the U.S.The exact cause of MS is unknown, but researchers believe it is the result of genetic and environmental factors.Other celebrities who've been diagnosed with MS include Selma Blair, Jack Osbourne, Art Alexakis, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Montel Williams and more.Other celebrities who've been diagnosed with MS include Selma Blair, Jack Osbourne, Art Alexakis, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Montel Williams and more.Other celebrities who've been diagnosed with MS include Selma Blair, Jack Osbourne, Art Alexakis, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Montel Williams and more.Other celebrities who've been diagnosed with MS include Selma Blair, Jack Osbourne, Art Alexakis, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Montel Williams and more.Other celebrities who've been diagnosed with MS include Selma Blair, Jack Osbourne, Art Alexakis, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Montel Williams and more.Other celebrities who've been diagnosed with MS include Selma Blair, Jack Osbourne, Art Alexakis, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Montel Williams and more

Life
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
34 minutes ago
Most people will be infected with Epstein-Barr virus at some point in their lives, CDC says

Researchers at Stanford University have linked the mononucleosis virus, Epstein-Barr, as a cause of multiple sclerosis.

Multiple sclerosis is a potentially disabling disease of the brain and spinal cord, which make up the central nervous system. In MS, the immune system attacks the protective sheath, or myelin, that covers nerve fibers and causes communication problems between your brain and the rest of your body. Eventually, the disease can cause permanent damage or deterioration of the nerves.

ExploreChristina Applegate reveals she has multiple sclerosis

Epstein-Barr virus, one of the most common human viruses, is found all over the world. Most people get infected with EBV at some point in their lives, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It spreads most commonly through bodily fluids, and can cause infectious mononucleosis, also called mono.

EBV appears to trigger multiple sclerosis by tricking some people’s immune systems into attacking their body’s own nerve cells, the new study indicates.

“We demonstrated that a specific protein in EBV mimics a protein in people’s brains, and that mimicry is what makes EBV cause multiple sclerosis,” explained senior researcher Dr. William Robinson, chief of immunology and rheumatology at Stanford.

According to study co-author Lawrence Steinman: “This is the first time anyone has shown rather definitively that a virus is the trigger for multiple sclerosis. And these exciting findings open up some new directions for clinical trials in MS treatment.”

Blood samples from nine MS patients revealed these people carried antibodies that bonded both to the Epstein-Barr virus and to a protein called GlialCAM, which is found in the nervous system.

ExploreSelma Blair says she’s in remission from multiple sclerosis

GlialCAM is an “adhesion molecule” that serves as the glue for myelin, Robinson said.

“EBV tricks the immune system into responding not only to the virus, but also to this critical component of the cells that make up the white matter in our brains,” Steinman said. “To use a military metaphor, it’s like friendly fire: In fighting the virus, we damage our own army.”

The scientists said their discovery could create new ways to treat multiple sclerosis. “If a virus is the target of the immune response that’s going an unwanted way in the MS brain, why not get rid of the virus?” Steinman asked.

Their discovery could also benefit research into lupus, rheumatoid arthritis and other autoimmune diseases, the researchers said. The study was published this week in the journal Nature.

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.

About the Author

Follow Nancy Clanton on twitter

Nancy Clanton writes and edits stories of local interest about health, travel, events and entertainment. She also coordinates coverage and promotion of Pulse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine for nurses in the Southeast. A native of Knoxville and graduate of the University of Tennessee, she has worked at the AJC for 21 years.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
All the rage: Minnie Mouse’s pantsuit sparks uproar with some fans
2h ago
‘Redeeming Love’ portrays God’s forgiveness, grace
3h ago
WILD GEORGIA: Otter encounters along the Chattahoochee River
7h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top