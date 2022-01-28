Scientists say ‘mono’ virus can trigger multiple sclerosis in some people

According to study co-author Lawrence Steinman: “This is the first time anyone has shown rather definitively that a virus is the trigger for multiple sclerosis. And these exciting findings open up some new directions for clinical trials in MS treatment.”

Blood samples from nine MS patients revealed these people carried antibodies that bonded both to the Epstein-Barr virus and to a protein called GlialCAM, which is found in the nervous system.

GlialCAM is an “adhesion molecule” that serves as the glue for myelin, Robinson said.

“EBV tricks the immune system into responding not only to the virus, but also to this critical component of the cells that make up the white matter in our brains,” Steinman said. “To use a military metaphor, it’s like friendly fire: In fighting the virus, we damage our own army.”

The scientists said their discovery could create new ways to treat multiple sclerosis. “If a virus is the target of the immune response that’s going an unwanted way in the MS brain, why not get rid of the virus?” Steinman asked.

Their discovery could also benefit research into lupus, rheumatoid arthritis and other autoimmune diseases, the researchers said. The study was published this week in the journal Nature.

