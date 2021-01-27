Sandra Bullock’s Tybee beach house sells for more than $4 million

You won’t be seeing Sandra Bullock on Tybee Island anymore. The actress has sold her beach house, which she put up for sale last year, for more than $4 million.
For that price, you get a 3,360-square-foot main house with screened porches and a home gym. There are also seven bedrooms, a gourmet kitchen and a basketball court.
Credit: Photo: Snap Real Estate Photography, LLC (Snap Real Estate Photography, LLC)) (Snap Real Estate Photography, LLC)) (Snap Real Estate Photography, LLC)) (Snap Real Estate Photography, LLC)) (Snap Real Estate Photography, LLC)) (Snap Real Estate Photography, LLC)) (Snap Real Estate Photography, LLC))
There is also a 2,848-square-foot guest house with a game room, an outdoor grill and a crow’s nest to take in the beach views.
All this sits on nearly 3 acres of fenced, beachfront property with private access to the sand, and it’s just 20 minutes from Savannah.
Bullock bought the private retreat in 2001 for just $1.49 million and had been renting it for $1,400 a night (with a four-night minimum) three years ago, according to Variety.
Want to see more of the estate? The listing has a virtual tour you can check out here.
This wasn’t the main residence for the Oscar-winning actress and her family. In addition to her Beverly Hills mansion, she owns a New York City townhome, a Victorian mansion in New Orleans, and at least six homes in and around Austin, Texas, according to Variety.
Credit: Photo: Snap Real Estate Photography, LLC (Snap Real Estate Photography, LLC)) (Snap Real Estate Photography, LLC)) (Snap Real Estate Photography, LLC)) (Snap Real Estate Photography, LLC)) (Snap Real Estate Photography, LLC)) (Snap Real Estate Photography, LLC)) (Snap Real Estate Photography, LLC))
Credit: Photo: Snap Real Estate Photography, LLC (Snap Real Estate Photography, LLC)) (Snap Real Estate Photography, LLC)) (Snap Real Estate Photography, LLC)) (Snap Real Estate Photography, LLC)) (Snap Real Estate Photography, LLC)) (Snap Real Estate Photography, LLC)) (Snap Real Estate Photography, LLC))