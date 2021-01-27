Sandra Bullock’s Tybee beach house sells for more than $4 million

Bullock bought the private retreat in 2001 for just $1.49 million and had been renting it for $1,400 a night (with a four-night minimum) three years ago, according to Variety.

Want to see more of the estate? The listing has a virtual tour you can check out here.

This wasn’t the main residence for the Oscar-winning actress and her family. In addition to her Beverly Hills mansion, she owns a New York City townhome, a Victorian mansion in New Orleans, and at least six homes in and around Austin, Texas, according to Variety.

Credit: Photo: Snap Real Estate Photography, LLC (Snap Real Estate Photography, LLC)) (Snap Real Estate Photography, LLC)) (Snap Real Estate Photography, LLC)) (Snap Real Estate Photography, LLC)) (Snap Real Estate Photography, LLC)) (Snap Real Estate Photography, LLC)) (Snap Real Estate Photography, LLC))