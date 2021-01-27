X

Sandra Bullock’s Tybee beach house sells for more than $4 million

Sandra Bullock has put her Georgia home on the market. The Tybee Island house sits on nearly 3 acres of fenced beachfront property. It also has a private entrance to the beach. The house has a gourmet kitchen, expansive screened porches, a private home gym and a basketball court. The 3,360-square-foot main house has cathedral ceilings, and includes seven bedrooms, five full baths and one partial bath. The estate comes fully furnished. The actress will be taking only a few personal items. The property is j

Private Quarters | 1 hour ago
By Nancy Clanton, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

You won’t be seeing Sandra Bullock on Tybee Island anymore. The actress has sold her beach house, which she put up for sale last year, for more than $4 million.

For that price, you get a 3,360-square-foot main house with screened porches and a home gym. There are also seven bedrooms, a gourmet kitchen and a basketball court.

ExploreDwayne Johnson’s Powder Springs property on market for $7.5M
ajc.com

Credit: Photo: Snap Real Estate Photography, LLC (Snap Real Estate Photography, LLC)) (Snap Real Estate Photography, LLC)) (Snap Real Estate Photography, LLC)) (Snap Real Estate Photography, LLC)) (Snap Real Estate Photography, LLC)) (Snap Real Estate Photography, LLC)) (Snap Real Estate Photography, LLC))

There is also a 2,848-square-foot guest house with a game room, an outdoor grill and a crow’s nest to take in the beach views.

All this sits on nearly 3 acres of fenced, beachfront property with private access to the sand, and it’s just 20 minutes from Savannah.

Bullock bought the private retreat in 2001 for just $1.49 million and had been renting it for $1,400 a night (with a four-night minimum) three years ago, according to Variety.

Want to see more of the estate? The listing has a virtual tour you can check out here.

ExploreThese are Georgia’s richest and poorest cities, according to Forbes

This wasn’t the main residence for the Oscar-winning actress and her family. In addition to her Beverly Hills mansion, she owns a New York City townhome, a Victorian mansion in New Orleans, and at least six homes in and around Austin, Texas, according to Variety.

ajc.com

Credit: Photo: Snap Real Estate Photography, LLC (Snap Real Estate Photography, LLC)) (Snap Real Estate Photography, LLC)) (Snap Real Estate Photography, LLC)) (Snap Real Estate Photography, LLC)) (Snap Real Estate Photography, LLC)) (Snap Real Estate Photography, LLC)) (Snap Real Estate Photography, LLC))

ajc.com

Credit: Photo: Snap Real Estate Photography, LLC (Snap Real Estate Photography, LLC)) (Snap Real Estate Photography, LLC)) (Snap Real Estate Photography, LLC)) (Snap Real Estate Photography, LLC)) (Snap Real Estate Photography, LLC)) (Snap Real Estate Photography, LLC)) (Snap Real Estate Photography, LLC))

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.