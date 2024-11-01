Rewriting the story of manhood: breaking the cycle of childhood trauma

During the interview, Morley shared his personal story of healing from childhood trauma through therapy and by applying biblical principles in his healing journey.

When Morley was 53 years old, his mother died. At a time when most people would grieve, he found himself feeling distant and apathetic toward his loss. The situation bothered him greatly, and he decided to see a counselor to understand his apathy.

Through therapy, Morley recounted the emotional neglect he experienced growing up, describing a family environment lacking verbal affirmations, guidance or physical affection. He does not remember ever being told he was loved. He didn’t feel supported or valued, nor did his family discuss aspirations, relationships or personal development. These unspoken gaps left lasting scars that manifested in various challenges in his adult life.

Morley had a hard time acknowledging the pain of his past because his parents were kind, respectable people. Ultimately, this understanding was pivotal for his research and work with other men. Because we often associate trauma with verbal or physical abuse, it is not uncommon to find that many men underestimate the impact of neglect and lack of direction during their childhood and adolescence.

Morley’s experience and research concluded that the absence of parental loving physical touch, affirmation and guidance can be a profound form of neglect. This acknowledgment was pivotal in his journey toward healing, as he recognized these unaddressed wounds had impacted his self-worth and relationships.

Because of his own experience and since he has ministered to men for over 40 years, Morley knows the signs of childhood trauma when he sees them. During his research, he identified seven core things men say that often indicate they have childhood wounds.

“I feel like I am in this alone.”

“I don’t feel like God cares about me personally.”

“I don’t feel like my life has purpose.”

“Things feel random in my life.”

“I have these destructive behaviors that keep sort of dragging me back down.”

“My soul feels dry.”

“My most important relationships are not healthy.”

Anger, apathy, insecurities, addictions and tumultuous relationships are only a few of the patterns Morley found in men with childhood wounds. In “From Broken Boy to Mended Men,” Morley offers them a structured approach to addressing the root cause of these destructive patterns and breaking the cycle of pain to transform their self-worth and relationships with others.

There is no scientific evidence to believe men are less prone to emotional wounds than women. However, for centuries, we have supported a social subliminal message saying that men are emotionally stronger individuals and, therefore, “get over” pain faster than women.

The result is a society that has told their boys to “get up, dust off and keep going,” regardless of the depth of the cut. This destructive pattern has produced many men who feel lost and lonely in their pain.

Isaiah 61:1–3 offers a powerful promise, describing a savior who “binds up the brokenhearted” and “proclaims freedom for the captives.” This biblical foundation provides a promise and path toward a new, God-centered identity for the man who understands that he needs to seek healing and growth.

For men who can relate to Morley’s story and many others, there is healing in God’s transformative love and grace. By acknowledging their pain and seeking help, men can emerge with a renewed purpose, God-centered identity, compassion and find restoration for their relationships and lives.

Patricia Holbrook is a columnist, author, podcaster and international speaker. Visit her new website at patriciaholbrook.com. For speaking engagements and comments, email patricia@patriciaholbrook.com.

To listen to the interview with Morley, check out God-Sized Stories with Patricia Holbrook on podcast platforms or YouTube. Find “From Broken Boy to Mended Man” anywhere books are sold.